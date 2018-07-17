Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2,051.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries traded up $2.95, hitting $101.37, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 803,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,841. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.