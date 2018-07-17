The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Lessened by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Tikehau Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 385.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. 649,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,136. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.