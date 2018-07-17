Tezos (Pre-Launch) Trading Down 12% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Gate.io. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00542853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00193789 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033227 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00108056 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Profile

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s . The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

