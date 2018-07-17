Telenor ASA (TELNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.78%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 43,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

