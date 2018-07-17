Telefonica (TEF) Given a €8.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Telefonica (BME:TEF) has been given a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEF. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.95 ($8.18) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.35 ($11.00).

Shares of BME TEF traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €8.20 ($9.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telefonica has a 12-month low of €7.45 ($8.76) and a 12-month high of €10.63 ($12.51).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

