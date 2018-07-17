Teekay Tankers (TNK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Tankers earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.1616912882746 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $1.30 to $1.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Teekay Tankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

Teekay Tankers traded down $0.03, reaching $1.05, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 814,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,574. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $300.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

