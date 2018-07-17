Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 3,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,240. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $179.09 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.