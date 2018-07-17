SyncFab Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cobinhood. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00537164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001172 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,488,754 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

