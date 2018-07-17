Super Bitcoin Trading Up 28.5% This Week (SBTC)

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Super Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $8.97 or 0.00132652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Huobi, HitBTC and EXX. During the last seven days, Super Bitcoin has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Super Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032901 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00076591 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Coin Profile

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2017. The official website for Super Bitcoin is supersmartbitcoin.com . Super Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sbtc.org . Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2

Super Bitcoin Coin Trading

Super Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, BigONE, LBank, ZB.COM, EXX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

