Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,425 shares during the quarter. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF accounts for 1.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF traded up $0.26, reaching $53.96, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 49,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,274. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

