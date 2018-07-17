Stantec Inc. (STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Stantec had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 193.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stantec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 455.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 123,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 6,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.63. Stantec has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

