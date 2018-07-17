Standard Chartered (STAN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 725 to GBX 671. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Standard Chartered traded as low as GBX 664.20 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 676.30 ($8.95), with a volume of 7711579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671 ($8.88).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 769 ($10.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 650 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.59) price target on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 744.38 ($9.85).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

