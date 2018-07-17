Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.80

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 972783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $560,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 21,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $399,880.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,415. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 129,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 157,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 59,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

