Sony Corp (SNE) Receives $62.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.29 target price on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sony by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sony by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sony by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony traded up $0.31, hitting $53.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 3,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,668. Sony has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Sony had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1,951 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,993.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $21.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sony will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. It offers LCD televisions, optical pickups, mobile phones, tablets, audio equipment and video conference systems, batteries, broadcast and professional-use video equipment, and DVD-players/recorders; and Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, ROMs, CDs, DVDs, and UMDs.

