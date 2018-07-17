Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Share Price

News stories about Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nicolet Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.8562180232699 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nicolet Bankshares traded up $0.19, reaching $55.79, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.09%. equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $62,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $45,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,393 shares of company stock valued at $466,162 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

