Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Workday (WDAY) Share Price

News stories about Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Workday earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.1472302397052 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Workday opened at $132.88 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Workday has a 1 year low of $95.35 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $1,449,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,218,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,458 shares of company stock valued at $114,874,162. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

