Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Share Price

Headlines about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2010886946031 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.04, hitting $10.29, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -2.00. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
