Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Share Price

Headlines about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2010886946031 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.04, hitting $10.29, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -2.00. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

