Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avnet (AVT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avnet earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8325103442019 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

