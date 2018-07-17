Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avnet (AVT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avnet earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8325103442019 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $44.85.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
