Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alico (ALCO) Stock Price

News articles about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.770007602517 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. BidaskClub upgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

Alico stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423. Alico has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 9.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

