Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Share Price

Press coverage about Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shore Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.8941477369479 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,765. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.24. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

