Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pluralsight (PS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pluralsight earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.8826816817642 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ PS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

