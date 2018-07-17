Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pico (PICO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pico earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.5047945010804 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pico from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Pico traded up $0.15, reaching $12.55, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 73,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,020. Pico has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Pico had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

In other news, Director Gregory Bylinsky bought 31,188 shares of Pico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $362,716.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $120,684.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

