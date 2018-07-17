Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jabil (JBL) Share Price

Headlines about Jabil (NYSE:JBL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jabil earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7964890709982 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Jabil opened at $28.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jabil has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $398,525.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

