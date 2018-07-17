Solar Senior Capital Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 18th.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 100.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of Solar Senior Capital opened at $16.80 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $268.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 67.60%. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.