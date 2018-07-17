Smithfield Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. opened at $37.79 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $248.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

