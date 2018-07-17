Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $306,164,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 969,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $116,865,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $83,069,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Longbow Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.02.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $5,236,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,192. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.95%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

