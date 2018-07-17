Signature Wealth Management Group Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. General Mills accounts for 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in General Mills by 178.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 840.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $225,133.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of General Mills traded up $0.02, reaching $43.98, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 166,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

