Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,747,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,791,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 48.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541,461 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 57.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,148,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,461,000 after purchasing an additional 416,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 1,334.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after purchasing an additional 393,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $3,350,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,292,974 shares in the company, valued at $151,989,093.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $831,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,349,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,766,897.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,021 shares of company stock valued at $114,855,893 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANDV traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $136.84. 22,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,524. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $151.88.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANDV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.90.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

