Selz Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Selz Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gardner Denver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 341.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Johnson Rice upgraded Gardner Denver from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. MED started coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of Gardner Denver opened at $28.11 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.06 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 2.70%. equities analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $908,212,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.