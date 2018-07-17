SEI Investments (SEIC) Holdings Increased by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises approximately 2.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $54,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,330,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments traded up $0.15, reaching $64.33, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 3,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,256. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $405.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. William Blair lowered SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 target price on SEI Investments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.