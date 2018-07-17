Secoo (SECO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 817,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 325,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

SECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.31 million. equities analysts forecast that Secoo Holding Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SECO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

