Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

EYES traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 192,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,862. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $118.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.16.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward David Randolph sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $31,405.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Williams purchased 35,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $64,480.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,943,901 shares of company stock worth $10,355,268 and sold 27,213 shares worth $54,164. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) by 278.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 69,635 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

