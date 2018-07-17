Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,219,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 452,754 shares during the quarter. Seattle Genetics makes up 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Seattle Genetics worth $944,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 77,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,359. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.31). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $215,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $1,300,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 972,105 shares of company stock worth $51,109,391 and sold 86,550 shares worth $5,399,547. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.