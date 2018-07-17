Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Thor Industries worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Swedbank increased its position in Thor Industries by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,583,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,558,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 412,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after buying an additional 219,287 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 582,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 197,899 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,004,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

THO opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $161.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

