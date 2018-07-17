Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,594 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Aspen Technology worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,798,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,568,000 after purchasing an additional 306,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 626,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 7,559 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $674,036.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,500 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $132,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,183 shares of company stock worth $2,225,566. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

