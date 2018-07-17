SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.97%.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.18.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.