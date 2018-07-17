Safe Exchange Coin Price Up 13.4% This Week (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.05 million and $21,288.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Exchange Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.01240280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004789 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006743 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00059468 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex . Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Exchange Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Exchange Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.