Sabal Trust CO Sells 5,563 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $174,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,851,265 shares of company stock worth $130,299,230. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Oracle opened at $48.46 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

