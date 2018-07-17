Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

RWEOY opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

