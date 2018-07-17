Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.
RWEOY opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
