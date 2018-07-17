RubleBit Price Up 24.8% This Week (RUBIT)

RubleBit (CURRENCY:RUBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. RubleBit has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RubleBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RubleBit has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One RubleBit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.01244670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004770 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006820 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007764 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017626 BTC.

RubleBit Coin Profile

RubleBit (CRYPTO:RUBIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2015. RubleBit’s official Twitter account is @rublebit . The official website for RubleBit is rublebit.com

Buying and Selling RubleBit

RubleBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RubleBit directly using U.S. dollars.

