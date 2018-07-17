Richard Akers Purchases 2,000 Shares of Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Stock

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £18,460 ($24,434.15).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 5.64 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 925 ($12.24). 252,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.96).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9 ($0.12) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Shaftesbury had a net margin of 351.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.10.

SHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 810 ($10.72) to GBX 860 ($11.38) in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,019 ($13.49) to GBX 1,028 ($13.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shaftesbury to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 993.10 ($13.14).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.