Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nordex (NDX1)

7/17/2018 – Nordex was given a new €8.10 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Nordex was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Nordex was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Main First Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Nordex was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Nordex was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nordex traded up €0.06 ($0.07), reaching €9.78 ($11.50), on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 313,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. Nordex SE has a 12-month low of €7.09 ($8.34) and a 12-month high of €14.35 ($16.88).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

