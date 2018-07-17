Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News coverage about Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Republic First Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3437020365572 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp traded down $0.05, reaching $7.75, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.86. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.