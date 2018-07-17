Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware trimmed its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 23,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 33,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 214,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

