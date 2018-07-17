Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Chubb by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 778,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,890,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Chubb by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb opened at $133.37 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $123.96 and a one year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

