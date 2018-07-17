Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 154.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla opened at $310.10 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

