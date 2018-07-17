Rathbone Brothers plc Has $6 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific opened at $138.89 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

