Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($0.03). Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

In other Range Resources news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,626,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 83,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,983,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 4,942,378 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,289,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $105,984,000 after buying an additional 581,635 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,688,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after buying an additional 109,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1,268.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,003,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after buying an additional 2,783,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 209,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,858. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

