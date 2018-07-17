Radian Group (RDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group is poised for growth on expansive mortgage and real estate service offerings, declining delinquency, lower levels of paid claims and an improving risk-based capital ratio. It is restructuring its business by intensifying focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential besides more predictable and recurring fee-based revenues. Radian intends to position its Service segment for continued profitability. EBITDA margin for the Services segment is still expected in the 10-15% range and earnings to grow an annual run rate of $150-$175 million, beginning in the second half of 2018. However, stricter regulations, rising mortgage rates and a competitive market pose as risks. Shares of Radian have underperformed the insurance industry year to date. Also, the company witnessed its 2018 and 2019 estimates move south over the last 60 days.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RDN. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of Radian Group traded up $0.11, reaching $16.69, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . 41,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,951. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Herbert Wender acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 192,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,762.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $292,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $728,822. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 520,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

