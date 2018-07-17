Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.43 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Radar Relay, Binance and Huobi. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $44.43 million and $1.11 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003455 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00546750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194522 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027202 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, DDEX, Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.